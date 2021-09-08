Four-year universities in Alabama are using incentive programs to get their campus populations vaccinated against COVID-19 as students return.
The state’s two largest universities each have an incentive program, with the University of Alabama recently increasing the amount and extending the deadline for when students can show proof of their first shot.
University of Alabama students now have until Friday to show they have gotten their first shot in order to receive $40 in their Bama Cash account.
According to UA’s COVID-19 dashboard, at least 58% of UA’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At least 72.5% of their employee population has also received one shot.
Statewide, 36.4% of Alabamians aged 18-29 have gotten at least one shot. Older populations have higher vaccination rates.
Auburn University is offering a number of incentives through a lottery, ranging from upgraded parking passes to unlimited meal plans and $1,000 scholarships.
Preston Sparks, Auburn’s director of university communications services, said last week that 6,000 students had entered to win prizes through their incentive program. Auburn’s enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year was 30,737.
Students are not required to show proof of vaccination to go to universities in Alabama, as the result of a law passed earlier this year in the Alabama Legislature. But schools can still offer perks to encourage vaccinations.
Students at UAH had until last week to upload proof of vaccination in order to get $20 in dining certificates and a chance at a parking pass. According to UA system data, at least 41% of the Huntsville campus’ students have gotten one shot.
The University of Alabama at Birmingham is giving $20 in Blazer Bucks to any students who complete their vaccine sequence by Sept. 30. According to UA system data, at least 60% of UAB students have gotten at least one shot.
Jacksonville State University is offering vaccinated students and staff $100.
The University of South Alabama is offering a $25 incentive to students, as well as a chance for parking passes.
An Athens State representative said last month the school isn't offering incentives for students and staff to be vaccinated
Many community colleges around the state are participating in incentive programs.
