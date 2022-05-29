The Alabama Department of Public Health is easing some rules on the types and sizes of formula people receiving WIC benefits can get as the nationwide baby formula shortage continues.
Like most states, Alabama’s Women, Infants and Children program contracts with one formula supplier. Alabama’s is Mead Johnson Nutritionals, maker of Enfamil.
“Due to formula shortages nationwide, ADPH WIC is allowing flexibilities with some infant formulas, to include varying the forms (powder, concentrate, ready to use) and sizes issued to WIC families,” ADPH said in a statement on Thursday. “WIC is allowing store returns and exchanges. (The department) is in regular communication with Mead Johnson, and the company is working with distribution centers supplying Alabama retailers to keep WIC-specific products on the shelf.”
The department said it is monitoring daily formula redemptions and has not seen a change for WIC recipients.
The shortage started with supply chain issues last year and worsened after the closure of one of the nation’s largest formula factories because of contamination issues. Abbott, the maker of several formula brands including Similac, said this week it expects to restart its shuttered Michigan plant Saturday and begin shipping new formula to stores about three weeks later.
The shortage has led to a congressional investigation and the use of military planes to fly formula from other countries.
The ADPH says formula is still available around the state, but if their usual formula brand is not in stock, people should discuss changes with their pediatricians.
“Diluting formula, making your own formula and using formula not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration can cause your baby to become sick,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH’s chief medical officer. “Many families are able to safely feed their babies another formula when their usual formula is not in stock.”
The department also encourages new mothers to breastfeed.
"Human breast milk has specific immunity properties that are unavailable in infant formula, is easier for babies to digest than cow’s milk, and is protective against childhood illnesses, including asthma, ear and respiratory infections, and allergies," said Pam Galloway, nutrition services director for Alabama's WIC Program.
She said women who breastfeed for at least six months reduce their own risk for Type II diabetes, breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
The Women, Infants and Children program provides nutritional support to pregnant and postpartum women and children under the age of 5. In 2021, 112,000 Alabamians received WIC monthly, according to ADPH’s annual report. WIC is available to participants with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, WIC is available if household income is at or below $49,025.
