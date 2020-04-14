While state leaders are making plans for reopening businesses shuttered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, some would like to see at least a few restrictions eased prior to the planned April 30 timeline.
Public health orders in March and April told Alabamians to stay home except for specific reasons, closed many businesses and put occupancy limits on others, including retailers. While grocery stores can remain open, some smaller retailers had to close.
“The Alabama Retail Association and many of its members don’t understand a public policy that sends the same number of consumers to a smaller group of retailers creating denser crowds,” association President Rick Brown said Friday. “This policy seems at odds with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s stated objective to avoid large gatherings.
“Our suggestion is to reopen small retail stores with (similar) occupancy restrictions and social distancing standards placed on big box stores. This will diffuse consumers to more retailers, thus limiting crowds. An added benefit is that this policy change will invigorate our local economies and keep retail employees employed.”
The public health orders aim to keep people at home to prevent the spreading of the respiratory virus and keep Alabama hospitals from being overwhelmed by a surge of patients. A total of 457 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized statewide since March 13, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
A record 106,000 Alabamians applied for unemployment claims in the week of March 29 to April 4. The manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors each saw more than 10,000 employees file claims.
ADPH spokesman Arrol Sheehan on Monday said the emergency orders are aimed not at the size of the business, but what products and services they provide. Small retailers providing essential services and products can remain open, subject to the same restrictions applicable to big box stores.
"While some big box stores remain open because of the essential goods and services they provide, they are restricted to the 50% occupancy requirement and stores are required to prevent gatherings within their premises," Sheehan said. "All small retailers of any size that sell necessary (consumer) supplies remain open under the current orders, so long as they serve customers by curbside pickup or delivery and maintain social distancing."
Ease off brake?
Rosemary Elebash, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said that two months ago, her members’ biggest problem was finding enough qualified workers.
“We’ve gone from feast to below famine,” Elebash said. According to a nationwide survey of NFIB members, 92% have been directly impacted by the coronavirus.
Elebash was recently put on a committee formed by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth to make recommendations for reopening businesses next month. The recommendations will be given to Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday.
“I have had many conversations, many conversations with businesses owners who say, why are the big box stores allowed to open when I never have the crowds those stores do?’ ” Elebash said. She said they’re willing to follow any health guidelines in an effort to keep customers and employees as safe as possible.
“They will do whatever they need to do to stay safe, but they’d like the opportunity to open like the other stores have remained open.”
On Friday, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he wrote Ivey a letter asking her as projections about the impact of COVID-19 on Alabama lessen to consider letting some businesses gradually reopen before April 30.
“We need to start putting our foot off the brake now,” Orr told ADN.
His suggestions included allowing some small businesses and retailers to reopen — with guidelines — and resume some out-patient elective surgeries at medical clinics.
Orr was not suggesting reopening bars or restaurants for dine-in service, but did suggest allowing the state’s breweries to make home deliveries. Several other states have made emergency rules allowing for home delivery.
Alabama hasn’t yet seen its COVID-19 cases peak, but projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that last month estimated more than 5,000 deaths in the state now show fewer than 500 through early August. State-mandated social distancing is largely attributed to the decline.
If the trends continue, it’s time to start letting people get back to work, Orr said.
ADPH counsels patience
The ADPH said loosening restrictions shouldn't be rushed.
"In this unprecedented time, it is vital to the health and well-being of our citizens that public health measures remain in place to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," Sheehan said. "It will be important, over the next number of weeks, to gauge the impact of the current stay-at-home orders and other social distancing measures on COVID-19."
Ainsworth’s office said the subcommittee to the larger Alabama Small Business Commission will consider issues including how to best ease restrictions on restaurant and store capacity guidelines once state officials say the worst of the coronavirus has passed.
Several members of the subcommittee on Friday said no one has discussed easing restrictions prior to April 30.
“What we’re doing is basically planning for when it happens,” said group chairman Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville. “We’re not trying to get ahead of situation.”
He said when businesses are allowed to reopen, it won’t be as simple as flipping a switch. It will take take several steps to get back to pre-coronavirus operations.
Subcommittee member Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Fairhope, said people aren’t going to resume normal activities until they feel safe.
He said decisions have to be data driven and will require the availability of COVID-19 testing.
Alabama’s public and private beaches were closed last month, cutting short the spring break season and closing many hotels and restaurants.
It will be at least another month before the economic impact of business closures and job losses will be felt on the state’s tax revenue and operating budgets.
“If we’re still closed in May, the likelihood of anyone booking a June vacation is slimmer and slimmer,” Elliott said. “We won’t just lose spring break, but the summer too.
“That’s not just bad for us (on the coast), it’s bad for the entire state.”
