AUBURN — Auburn University trustees named engineering dean Chis Roberts as the school's 21st president on Friday, selecting him to replace the retiring Jay Gogue.
Roberts, who has been dean since 2012, was left as the lone candidate for the presidency in January after two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they were guaranteed the job.
Roberts earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri in 1990 and advanced degrees from the University of Notre Dame. He began his career at Auburn in 1994 as an assistant professor in chemical engineering and became department chair in 2003 before being named dean.
Roberts will take over the position in May.
