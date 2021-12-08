The body of an Auburn University student who disappeared more than four decades ago has now been found.
Kyle Clinkscales was 22 in 1976 when he left LaGrange, Georgia, to go back to Auburn, where he was a junior.
Clinkscales reportedly left the Moose Club in his hometown of LaGrange, where he was bartender, about 11 p.m. to drive back to Auburn.
He never arrived on campus and his white, two-door 1974 Ford Pinto Runabout was never seen again either.
On Tuesday, about 11:30 a.m., deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a what appeared to be a car submerged in a creek off of County Road 83, approximately one mile from County Road 388, in LaFayette, according to the Troup County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office.
Once they arrived on scene, they recovered the car from the water, and it appeared to be an older model Ford passenger car with a 1976 Georgia tag with a Troup County decal.
Chambers County officials contacted the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in trying to run the tag information.
The Troup County tag office was contacted, and investigators began to check for any records they may have had.
The learned the tag and VIN matched that of a 1974 Ford Pinto Runabout which was the same car that Clinkscales was last seen driving on the night of Jan. 27, 1976.
Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff told reporters at a Wednesday morning news conference that Clinkscales’ wallet and remains were inside the vehicle.
Clinkscales father, John Dixon Clinkscales, published a book in 1981 called “Kyle’s Story: Friday Never Came.”
