AUBURN — Before December, if you ever took an early morning jog in downtown Auburn or maybe grabbed a bite for breakfast there, you might have spotted someone tending to the hanging flower baskets that line several blocks of the city's core.
If you're observant, you might have noticed it was the same woman every day, pulling her watering cart along College Street, Magnolia Avenue and other streets. Her name is Colleen Jennings, and it's a role she held for 17 years before passing the torch — or the water, so to speak — to the next person.
From 7:30 a.m. onward, no matter the season, Jennings was the sole caretaker of Auburn's hanging baskets as a member of the Auburn Beautification Council, making sure each one was in good health.
"It's more of a commitment than people realize," Jennings said. "The summertime is the most demanding, I would say. When we replant in the fall and in the spring, you're on a ladder to do the planting."
Jennings' last regular day downtown was Nov. 7. Now, the wand lies with Summer Vaughan, the new hanging basket waterer who met Jennings through a mutual friend, who said she had "very big shoes to fill."
"(Jennings) is amazing and has been very helpful," Vaughan said. "She made me a list to know what (plants) work (because) after doing it so many years, she had it down to a science."
In 2004, Auburn Parks and Recreation Director Becky Richardson approached Jennings about the role, seeing it as a natural fit given Jennings' passion for gardening.
"I knew Colleen had some experience with horticulture, and I knew she was really talented working with plants," Richardson said. "It worked out to be a very reliable partnership. She was very reliable about being there, checking the plants on a regular basis and troubleshooting and replacing plants if needed."
Jennings said the job opened after the Beautification Council introduced the baskets but decided against leaving responsibility of their care to downtown merchants.
"I don't think that worked so well," Jennings said. "So then, it evolved into ABC members were going to rotate and take care of it, and I'm not sure how that worked out either."
Jennings has lived in Auburn since 1985 when she was a student at Auburn University and said she "fell in love with plants and soil" while working as part of the university's landscape services. A native of Fairhope, she grew up more around sea and sand than soil, however, and didn't initially see herself staying in town once she graduated.
"I'm a beach girl and I was here to get a degree and probably head back south," she said. "When I was in school, I met my now-husband and started a family. It's been a great place to live."
Her husband, James, kept her love for greenery alive as he was a graduate in horticulture and later served as the City of Auburn's superintendent of beautification and urban forestry, she said. The watering job ended up working out well for Jennings, providing her some income while allowing her to be a stay-at-home mom.
Over the years as the number of baskets has gradually increased from 22 when she started to 35 now, Jennings has become well-versed in which flowers and plants grow best in the baskets during which seasons.
"In the winter season are pansies only because it's what will survive the cold," she said. "In the summertime are the real wild plants because you can use a variety. The summer plants I use are Mandevillas, hibiscus, Angelonia, vinca, plumbago, Joseph's coat, zinnias — and I'm sure there's some that I'm leaving out — but the summer plants really were the beauties to me."
Catrina Cook, the City of Auburn's Environmental Services director and co-president of the Beautification Council, said Jennings truly became a facet of downtown Auburn in all the years she worked there.
"We get calls back saying how nice the baskets were and that people were wanting to know where we got them from and who takes care of them," Cook said. "I've enjoyed her presence downtown (and) a lot of the merchants have as well, as I think they've all gotten a chance to know her."
Jennings said her greatest memory in all her mornings downtown was running into Auburn head coach Pat Dye as he was leaving J&M Bookstore and not recognizing who he was.
"I'm telling him about my watering wand that I've used and where he can buy it, and that it's rather expensive," she said, laughing. "At the end of our little exchange, he revealed who he was. I think Pat Dye could have afforded the watering wand."
Cook said Jennings' efforts will live on even if she's stepping down.
The Beautification Council "put out a list of all the basket donors we've had, and this year has been our largest number," Cook said. "People notice them. It's all thanks to the work that Colleen has done over the years."
