TUSCALOOSA — Authorities said an autopsy will be conducted on a man who died Saturday after being Tased by police in Tuscaloosa.
The Tuscaloosa News reports that Kendrell Antron Watkins, 31, died Saturday morning.
A relative called 911 Friday night to report that Watkins was "losing it" and causing property damage in the home, police said. Police said officers later used a Taser to subdue him after he ran naked into an intersection. Before his death, Watkins told emergency medical technicians that he had smoked synthetic marijuana earlier in the evening, police said.
"Body camera and video evidence has been preserved and the department is fully cooperating with the investigation," said Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
Watkins became unresponsive at the hospital and was pronounced dead, Taylor said.
The cause of death now is under investigation by members of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit who are not employed with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.