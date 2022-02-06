WASHINGTON — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night.
Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak.
Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third quarter. The Wizards set offensive season lows — and the Suns defensive bests — for points in a quarter (11 in the second), half (33 in the first) and game.
Chris Paul added 14 points and nine assists for Phoenix, Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each scored 12 points, and Devin Booker had 11. At 42-10, the Suns moved 2 1/2 games ahead of Golden State for the league lead.
Montrezl Harrell scored 15 points for Washington, and Aaron Holiday had 11. The Wizards have lost seven of eight as the they fight to stay in condition for a play-in spot. Three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal sat out because of a left wrist injury.
After trailing 8-2, Phoenix outscored the Wizards 46-15 during a run that stretched into the second quarter, coming to an end when Johnson's baseline feed from Paul made it 48-23. Washington trailed by at least 21 until late in the fourth quarter.
Miami 104, Charlotte 86
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fourth straight loss, 104-86 on Saturday night.
Tyler Herro had 19 points behind five 3-pointers for Miami (34-20), which scored 27 points off 20 turnovers by Charlotte while holding the Hornets to 38.4% shooting from the floor.
Terry Rozier had 16 points and Miles Bridges 15 for Charlotte (28-26), which fell to 1-9 on the second night of back-to-backs.
The Hornets built a 51-46 lead at halftime, led by 14 points from Rozier and 13 points and four blocks from Bridges.
But Miami, which shot just 2 of 16 from beyond the arc in the first half, outscored Charlotte 35-8 in the third quarter to take control behind Adebayo, who had 10 points in the quarter and dominated inside the paint.
It was the fewest points the Hornets have scored in a quarter since March 21, 2016.
Frustration set in for the Hornets early in the fourth quarter when coach James Borrego said something to rookie James Bouknight, who was seated on the bench.
Bouknight, who played just one minute, appeared to take offense and stood up to confront Borrego before an assistant coach quickly escorted the team's first-round draft pick to the locker room. Bouknight did not return to the bench for the remainder of the game.
Bouknight hadn't played in Charlotte's previous two games.
LaMelo Ball played only 21 minutes for the Hornets and had 12 points and six rebounds.
