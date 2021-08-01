TUSCALOOSA — A dive bar known to two generations of University of Alabama students, football fans and music lovers is closing.
Egan's Bar is shutting down this weekend after 42 years in Tuscaloosa on a stretch of nightspots and restaurants called "The Strip." A "Last Call at Egan's" event was planned for Saturday, and then today will be the last day in operation.
Owner Mike McWhirter tells news outlets he's selling Egan's and plans to move to Texas for a job opportunity with his son. Another bar will open at the same location next month.
Mike McWhirter, who took over the popular bar in 2018, said he made the hard decision to sell Egan's within the last month.
McWhirter, who was a regular at Egan's for years before operating it, said the decision to close was tough.
"To see that era end is a little difficult, and I've had my reservations, but being with my family is incredibly important to me," McWhirter said.
Bands including the Grammy-winning Alabama Shakes have played at Egan's. It's unclear what will become of a well-known sign that hangs over the door that reads: "Thick Smoke. Dim Lights. Loud Music. Welcome to Egan's."
