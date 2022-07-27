Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said he and his administration are “very confident” the U.S. Space Command is coming to Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal despite the back-and-forth between the Colorado and Alabama congressional delegations over the move.
Last year, the U.S. Air Force announced it was relocating its U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, sparking excitement among Alabama officials and resentment among those in Colorado. A subsequent U.S. Government Accountability Office report showed the decision announced in the final full week of Donald Trump's term as president was “consistent with the Air Force’s analysis” that the Huntsville location was the highest scoring option.
That hasn’t stopped Colorado lawmakers from continuing their protest of the decision, to the point of calling on President Joe Biden to reverse it.
Colorado's senators recently called on their constituents to submit comments to the U.S. Air Force on the proposed move before a public comment period on environmental impact ends Aug. 12.
“As we have said all along, the basing process was untested, lacked transparency, and neglected critical national security and cost considerations,” said U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper. “We need to use every opportunity to urge President Biden to reconsider Trump’s disastrous decision and ensure U.S. Space Command can reach full operational capability as quickly as possible.”
Battle, who has been in the thick of the conversations surrounding Space Command, said the relocation is going to happen.
“We feel very confident with it,” Battle said on Alabama Public Television’s "Capitol Journal." “Colorado Springs — we understand their anguish over this — but we’re still going to be working with Colorado Springs. There’s a couple of commands that we share with them. We’ll still be sharing with them when Space Command comes in.”
Battle said multiple factors make Huntsville the better choice.
“It comes down to the quality of life,” Battle said. “It comes down to the cost of living. It comes to who has a better engineering base. We have more engineers per capita than anywhere else in the U.S. It comes down to who has the research park and is able to do the research and development on it."
He said the move would also be financially beneficial for Space Command personnel.
“It comes down to the idea of cost efficiency. A classic example is the FBI is going to move FBI personnel down to Redstone Arsenal. They’re getting the same paycheck here that they get in Washington, D.C., and their paycheck goes a lot further here.”
Battle said he believes his city is best suited to make Space Command successful in its mission for the country.
“Huntsville will be the best place for Space Command to be,” Battle said. “We wouldn’t have been competing for it if we didn’t think it was very valuable, that we could do a good job with it, and by doing a good job with it doing a good job for the nation, and that was one of the most important things to look at.”
Public comments on the environmental impact of possible Space Command sites can be submitted by email to afcec.czn.workflow@us.af.mil or via mail to AFIMSC Public Affairs, 2261 Hughes Ave., JBSA-Lackland, Texas 78236.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.