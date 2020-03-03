Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Alabama, according to The Associated Press. The state has 52 delegates at stake.
President Donald Trump was declared the winner of Alabama's Republican presidential primary.
Biden was declared the winner of the North Carolina and Virginia primaries earlier tonight. United States Sen. Bernie Sanders has won his home state of Vermont.
Polls were closing across many of the 14 Super Tuesday states. But voting was ongoing in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.
Biden's wins in heavily African American states today complemented his victory in last weekend's South Carolina primary. Virginia was especially key because Sanders and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.
Black voters hold sway in Alabama's Democratic electorate, and Biden and Mike Bloomberg split the endorsements of the state's largest black political coalitions. The Alabama New South Coalition backed Biden, and the Alabama Democratic Conference supported Bloomberg.
This story will be updated.
