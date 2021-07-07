A Birmingham police officer arrested over the weekend is accused of drugging and raping his alleged victim, and officials said Tuesday there are likely more victims who have yet to come forward.
Officer Matthew Wilcox, 37, was taken into custody Saturday. He is charged with first-degree rape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilcox was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail on Sunday and released the same day after posting $26,000 bail. He resigned from the force Tuesday.
Wilcox joined BPD in 2017 after transferring from the UAB Police Department, where he had served for nine years.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith held a press conference to address Wilcox's arrest and to issue a plea for any additional victims to come forward. A second victim, he said, has already contacted the department’s Special Victims Unit and is expected to meet with investigators.
“This is a very difficult press conference and one no chief of police wants to have," Smith said. “In law enforcement, I believe in accountability and transparency. While some may not like that, in this case it is certainly for the greater good of the public as a whole.”
The department’s Internal Affairs Division on Friday received a complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct involving an officer. An investigation was immediately launched and led to a search warrant at Wilcox’s home, where police confiscated illegal narcotics, multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia.
“During the investigation," Smith said, “allegations were made that Officer Wilcox engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who was incapacitated and unable to consent by reasons of being incapable."
On different occasions, Smith said, Wilcox used at least two dating websites to meet with multiple women. Wilcox is accused of drugging his alleged victim or victims and then raping them.
Smith said the incident for which Wilcox is charged happened within the past month. Additional details weren’t released.
“Since his arrest, we have reason to believe there may be additional victims out there," Smith said. “We’re encouraging anyone who may have been involved with Officer Wilcox in any form or fashion, whether it was with the Birmingham Police Department or during his time at the UAB Police Department, to please step forward.”
Anyone who may have additional information in the investigation is asked to call Special Victims Unit Detective Maximillian Price at 205-297-8413.
