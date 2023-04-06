Birmingham-Southern College will stay open for the fall 2023 semester, officials announced Thursday.
Birmingham-Southern College’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday evening to keep the private liberal arts college open while the school works to get back on solid financial footing.
“The Board of Trustees has made the informed and thoughtful decision to keep Birmingham-Southern open,” Rev. Keith D. Thompson, chair of the board, said in a news release Thursday. “We have been working closely with our allies in state and local government to secure bridge funding.”
The decision came after 24 hours of uncertainty as a student meeting was postponed Wednesday. Trustees met for more than eight hours to deliberate whether to stay open or close.
“The Board is receiving encouraging information hour by hour that could have significant bearing on this pivotal decision,” a notice said Wednesday evening.
“Please know that we are doing everything we can to ensure the best possible outcome for the College and for our campus community. The board continues to meet. We will provide an update later today.”
Officials at the small, private liberal arts school have spent months making their case to state and local legislators for taxpayer support. Lawmakers are currently considering the school’s one-time request of $37.5 million, which would keep doors open while school leaders work to replenish their endowment.
“It’s too early to tell,” Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, told AL.com Wednesday. “But like a lot of things, there’s always a possibility.”
In the news release Thursday, BSC officials said they will begin reaching out to prospective students and faculty to ensure the “full BSC experience this fall.”
But it’s impossible to answer with certainty every question relating to the college’s finances until the Alabama legislative session concludes, they said.
Officials revealed the extent of the school’s financial woes in December, when they asked the state Legislature for $30 million in pandemic recovery and education funds, and a combined $7.5 million from city and county governments.
Financial problems first emerged in 2010, when then-president David Pollick resigned after a controversy over accounting errors, overspending and increasingly dire budget deficits. The school has worked to right-size its finances, but still has struggled to pay off debts and manage changing student needs.
Enrollment, which has typically hovered above 1,000, fell to 975 last fall.
Officials projected a rise in freshman applicants this year, but it is unclear how many students have committed for the fall 2023 semester.
From the onset, state support seemed unlikely.
In February, lawmakers called the outlook “doubtful.” Gov. Kay Ivey denied at least two requests from Birmingham-Southern for pandemic recovery funds, and recently told AL.com that she would not devote taxpayer dollars to “bail out a private college.”
In recent months, students, faculty and alumni have sent dozens of letters and emails to state lawmakers. Local business and tech leaders also have rallied behind the college, touting its contributions to the state’s workforce.
Alumni visited the state capitol Tuesday, urging legislators to again consider the request.
“Thanks to all of these loyal grads for taking the day to meet up in Montgomery on behalf of BSC,” an alumni group wrote on Facebook Tuesday evening. “They’ll spend today making sure the Alabama House and Senate know the value of BSC to Alabama.”
Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, said last week he planned to file a bill asking for $15 million from the state’s supplemental education budget to go toward Birmingham-Southern. Lawmakers, he said, were working to find other ways to supplement the school’s $30 million goal.
“We’re just trying to look at different means and not just say it’s all or nothing for this one particular approach,” he said. “If we can get a collection of funds that we can come up to that point where we can save the school, it’s worth it.”
Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills, said he’s received more “positive comments” on the request in the past couple of days than he has all along.
Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, who said in February that he found it “difficult to see a way forward” for the request, told AL.com Wednesday that he wouldn’t rule out other possibilities for funding.
“It’s a slippery slope when you talk about taking public money to support private institutions,” he said. “That’s a difficult issue under the code. It’s just a difficult issue for a number of reasons. But I will say that we’re having discussions. They are making their case. I know that if we’re going to make private investments, then I think considering investments in education out of the education budget is better than making investments that are not education related."
Thirty-five colleges and universities around the country closed in 2021, according to a recent analysis of federal data. That number included Judson College, a historic women’s college in Marion.
