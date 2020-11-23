MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's results from the Nov. 3 election will become official on Monday.
The state canvassing board is set to meet at the Capitol on Monday morning to certify results from each of Alabama's 67 counties. The board is in charge of reviewing the results of Alabama's state and federal elections.
The move will make official President Donald Trump's overwhelming victory in the state over President-elect Joe Biden. While Trump is challenging the results in some states, Alabama isn't among them.
The board will also officially settle numerous other votes, including Republican Tommy Tuberville's victory over incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.
The canvassing board is composed of Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill.
