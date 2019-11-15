AUBURN — Authorities say a body found in Auburn has been identified as that of a male college student missing since August.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says fingerprints show that the body discovered in a shed on Sunday is that of 22-year-old Chih-Kai Lai. He was a Taiwanese student attending Auburn University.
Harris says no foul play is expected, but an investigation continues into exactly what happened.
The body was found in a shed outside a home. Authorities say it didn’t appear to have been there very long.
Lai was last seen on Aug. 18.
Authorities say the case isn’t related to the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, another college student recently reported missing in Auburn.
