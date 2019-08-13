Searchers this morning recovered the body of the man who had been missing since falling from a boat Sunday on Wilson Lake.
The victim was identified as Dillion Q. Long, 28, of Florence, said Sgt. Chad Pate, of the Alabama Marine Police.
Florence police, who had been assisting the search with its dive team, located Long's body, Pate said. Authorities received a call at approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday that Long was missing in the lake in the area of Darby Slough.
"He was located in the area where the search was being conducted," Pate said.
Long's body now is in possession of Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker and the investigation is ongoing, Pate said.
