HUEYTOWN — Alabama authorities said they found the body of a woman buried in the backyard of a house in Hueytown.
Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington told news outlets that the woman's body was found in a shallow grave at the home. The woman has not been identified.
Law enforcement searched the home after receiving tips, she said. There had been a heavy police presence at the home for two days with multiple law enforcement agencies participating.
"It's always hard whenever you find remains of a person because there are family members. ...The only thing we can do at this point is to try to give them justice," Washington said.
