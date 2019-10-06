The body of a woman who had been missing and presumed dead following a July 4 boating collision on Smith Lake was recovered Saturday, according to Alabama Marine Police.
Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, was a passenger on the 2012 Mastercraft boat operated by William Jackson Fite, 23, of Atlanta.
Search efforts had resumed Thursday, authorities said, and divers from the Houston County Rescue Squad located what they believed to be Starling's body Saturday in about 140 feet of water. She was located in the approximate location that the accident occurred in Rock Creek, authorities said.
Starling, a speech pathologist at a Birmingham elementary school, lived in Homewood and was a Troy native. According to her obituary, she graduated summa cum laude from the University of Alabama and received a master's degree from the University of Montevallo.
Decatur residents Nick Bowling Suggs and his wife, Jodi Wallace Suggs, both 50, were indicted by a Winston County grand jury Aug. 20 on Class A misdemeanor charges for their alleged role in the 10 p.m. crash. Both were charged with criminally negligent homicide.
Through their lawyer, Jason Knight of Cullman, the Suggses have denied the charges.
The Suggses were in a 2011 Harris Flotebote pontoon boat which the Alabama Marine Police on the day after the accident said was operated by Jodi Suggs. Five people were injured in the collision and four were taken to area hospitals, troopers said. The Mastercraft boat capsized and all of its passengers went into the water, according to the Alabama Marine Police.
According to the misdemeanor complaint filed by a trooper in the case, Fite was under the influence of a "substance which impairs the mental or physical faculties of the person to a degree which renders the person incapable of safely driving."
Fite, a Decatur native, entered a plea agreement with the Winston County District Attorney's Office. Pursuant to the agreement, he was fined $2,100 for misdemeanor boating under the influence and placed on two years of unsupervised probation.
Fite has not been charged with causing the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.