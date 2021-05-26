While U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks hasn't requested any of Congress' reinstated earmarks for his district that includes Morgan and Limestone counties, Rep. Robert Aderholt has made four requests totaling $4.6 million for his district that includes Lawrence County.
The House Appropriations Committee invited all House members this spring to submit proposals for “Community Project Funding,” a new term for the age-old practice of earmarking, which is designating federal funds for distribution at the request of members of Congress.
Earmarking had been banned by rule for the past 10 years but is officially back with a new effort at ensuring transparency by requiring proposed projects be published member by member.
The office of Brooks, a Huntsville Republican, declined to comment on why he opted not to submit any funding requests. Brooks previously has said earmarks “are a way of rewarding those people who vote with the leadership on bad legislation, and it’s a way of punishing those that don’t.”
Aderholt, a Haleyville Republican and his party's senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, submitted four requests: two to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and two to the Appropriations Committee.
Among them are an interchange lighting project in Red Bay (Franklin County) worth $860,000, a Highway 77 bridge replacement worth $2.8 million in Southside (Etowah County), a rural health center in Parrish (Walker County) worth $725,000 and a blight control and affordable housing project in Sheffield (Colbert County) worth $225,000. As required, each project comes with a letter from the congressman documenting and explaining the request.
Aderholt said the process is much different from what it was previously, with more accountability.
“It is much more transparent and the requirements are stricter,” he said. “They have to have widespread support in the community and they need to be projects that were already well along the path to completion. This way tax dollars aren’t being spent for things that ultimately won’t be completed. The projects we submitted met these requirements and were capable of being submitted in the short time frame we had this first year.”
Alabama’s House delegation was split on the prospect of placing community projects in the budget. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, and Terri Sewell, D-Selma, also submitted multiple projects each for consideration. Gary Palmer, R-Birmingham, and Barry Moore, R-Enterprise, joined Brooks in not submitting any.
Earmarks were the way of Washington until 2011 when House Speaker John Boehner and the GOP conference banned them. This came after multiple instances of misuse of earmarks reached the national political discussion, including the so-called “bridge to nowhere” famously railed on by the late Sen. John McCain when he was running for president in 2008.
The GOP eagerly banned them when they next returned to power; however, many privately complained that without earmarks, Congress simply ceded its constitutional authority over the nation’s spending to the executive branch.
Congress would continue to pass appropriations bills, but without specifically writing into the law where certain monies were to go, executive agencies had a lot of spending leeway. Some in the GOP continue to oppose the idea, warning that it will once again lead to misuse.
---
Aderholt's reasoning
Asked why he opted to make the requests when some of Alabama's delegation members are not, Aderholt said banning earmarks does not save tax dollars.
“Look at our national debt. It has skyrocketed in the years since the ban went into place,” he said. “Also, removing earmarks has given the executive branch, and unelected bureaucrats, the power of the purse which should be reserved for Congress. In fact, the Constitution demands it.
"Members of Congress, and their staffs, know the needs of their districts far better than a bureaucrat sitting at a desk in some Washington office building. Why should these unelected bureaucrats get to decide how people’s tax dollars are spent? And one other thing I think is important, when earmarks were removed, we saw funds reallocated to larger states and away from smaller, rural communities.”
Lawmakers have been told they can put in up to 10 requests, but “nobody will be getting 10 requests,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the Democratic chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.
Funding decisions are expected in late summer or early fall.
Asked why he didn’t submit requests, Moore said in their current form, earmarks are “nothing more than a corrupt currency Democrats are trying to revive in order to perpetuate log-rolling in politics.”
“Supporting legislation should be about helping our constituents, not scratching each others' backs for political gain,” he said. “In the Alabama state Legislature, we used the Education Trust Fund in a way that essentially provided each representative with the same amount of money to fund projects in their districts, and I think a similar system could work in Congress.”
Next year’s state education budget includes about $10 million in a Community Services Grant Program that lawmakers can distribute in their local communities as they see fit.
---
Alabama requests
Carl submitted 10 requests, including $1.3 million to repair a hurricane-caused breach on Little Dauphin Island and $500,000 for mental health law enforcement training at the University of South Alabama.
Rogers sent four project requests to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, including $8 million for the realignment of Alabama 22 to U.S. 431 in Randolph County, $986,000 for the widening of U.S. 411 in St. Clair County, $6.6 million for a rail grade crossing in Ragland and $1.8 million for lighting and landscaping along I-85 in Lee County.
Among Rogers' five Appropriations Committee requests are $2.2 million to address groundwater contamination in Fruithurst and $6.9 million for emergency operations center upgrades in St. Clair County.
Sewell submitted 10 requests to the Appropriations Committee. Among them were $550,000 for community-oriented police training in Selma, $1.4 million for an employment and training program through Birmingham-based Cornerstone Revitalization Foundation, $3 million to the city of Birmingham to redevelop parts of North Birmingham affected by environmental concerns, $474,355 for the Small Business Accelerator in Central Alabama, $700,000 for a wastewater treatment efforts in Lowndes County, $480,000 for drinking water improvement in Marion, $2 million for a inland intermodal transfer facility for the Alabama Port Authority, and $563,900 for construction of Hill Hospital in Sumter County.
Aderholt said new transparency measures include:
• Requiring members to submit funding requests electronically.
• Requests are searchable by the public.
• Requests included in bills will be released 24 hours ahead of full committee mark-up.
• Members must certify they have no financial interests in CPF projects.
Community project spending will only make up about about $14 billion, or 1% of discretionary spending, according to the House Appropriations Committee. And that’s not new spending on top of an existing appropriations plan, but rather dollars that would have been spent anyway. The earmark simply designates where to spend it.
