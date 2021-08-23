CULLMAN — Congressman Mo Brooks said the energy at Saturday's Save America rally was "electric."
"Tens of thousands of hard-working Alabamians loved seeing President (Donald) Trump,” Brooks said.
“What’s most clear from the Save America rally is that patriotic Americans yearn for honest and accurate elections above all else. They’re angry about what happened in 2020 to President Trump.”
Brooks spoke immediately before President Trump at the rally. Trump emphasized Congressman Brooks’ conservative credentials and fighting spirit several times during his speech.
