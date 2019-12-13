MOBILE — Two 20-year-old men are charged with murder in the killing of a teacher at the University of South Alabama, police said Friday.
Tiquez Timmons and Derric Scott were jailed Friday in last month's gunshot killing of Matthew Wiser, 39, according to a statement by Mobile police.
Wiser died during what authorities believe was a burglary at his home, a police spokeswoman said.
Wiser was an associate professor in the business school at South Alabama. Campus police found his body after going to his home at the request of concerned colleagues.
It was unclear whether either Timmons or Scott had an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.