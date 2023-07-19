FLORENCE — As crews continue to work to contain a diesel fuel spill caused by a partially sunken tugboat on the Tennessee River, authorities said the amount of fuel is less than initially reported and they have no reports of wildlife impact.
The U.S. Coast Guard issued a release Tuesday stating the maximum potential for spill at the Port of Florence is 2,500 gallons. That is below the 3,000- to 5,000-gallon range authorities originally estimated.
Authorities also said drinking water in the area is safe.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said a fisherman called 911 at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday to report seeing fuel in the water.
Officials closed the beach area of McFarland Park and it remains closed indefinitely, Grabryan said.
Authorities said you should not fish in and around the spill area while the situation is being handled.
Grabryan said a crane was in place on Tuesday and efforts were being made to raise the tugboat. Authorities have placed a boom around the spill area to prevent it from expanding. There were rain chances Tuesday and Tuesday night, but Grabryan said that would not present a containment issue.
"I spoke with environmental officials who said they are not concerned about rainfall impacting the containment area," he said.
The Tennessee River at Florence remained at just under 13 feet Tuesday and is not expected to rise, according to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
RMB Marine Services notified Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley of the sunken tugboat on Sunday. The port is adjacent to mile marker 257 on the Tennessee River, according to the Coast Guard release.
"Pollution responders from Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nashville have been deployed to assess the situation on scene," the release stated. "The deployed hard boom is currently containing most of the fuel, which is being recovered via a vacuum truck and drum skimmer."
The Coast Guard stated RMB Marine Services is working with E3 Solutions, which is an oil spill removal organization.
"An estimated 200 feet of hard boom was deployed Sunday to contain the product in the water," the release stated. "Over 350 additional feet of boom was deployed Monday to act as a secondary barrier. There have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impact."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.