SCOTTSBORO — A county commission chairman who resigned during an investigation into a surveillance camera that was found inside an Alabama courthouse says he quit because of his health.
The Jackson County Sentinel reported that Tim Guffey issued a statement Wednesday addressing his departure a day earlier as chairman of the Jackson County Commission.
Guffey's statement said he quit for health reasons, but the paper reported a resignation letter said it doesn't take effect until April 11. The commission said Guffey will be on administrative leave until his departure takes effect.
Guffey quit one day after the four other commissioners issued a statement saying the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was investigating "inappropriate surveillance" of a worker at the courthouse. A previously unknown video camera was discovered on Dec. 15 and has since been removed.
Guffey said he ordered the installation of cameras at the courthouse in Scottsboro after a shooting inside the building. He said he didn't consult with other commissioners about the installation, and the cameras were only meant to observe command areas.
"I am sorry about the confusion but only the well-being of our employees and citizens were my reasons for their placement," he said.
