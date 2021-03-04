OPELIKA — An east Alabama community marked the two-year anniversary of a tornado that killed 23 people and injured scores more with ceremonies and other remembrances on Wednesday.
As taps played in the background, a list of the victims was read during a noontime event at the Lee County courthouse square in Opelika to recall the people who died when the twister hit the Beauregard community on March 3, 2019. Afterward, relatives released blue and white balloons on which they'd written the names of loved ones.
Sheriff Jay Jones recalled how a Sunday on which friends and families were gathered turned so deadly and violent so quickly.
""It changed our lives forever," he said.
A moment of silence was planned in the town of Smiths Station, and a candlelight memorial was organized at a church that served as a relief center.
"We just want to honor those that are gone and recognize those families that we know are still hurting and grieving even two years later," said Rita Smith, the county emergency management director.
A tornado with winds estimated at 170 mph struck rural Lee County, destroying dozens of homes and killing multiple members of some families. About 90 people were injured, and rebuilding continues in the area, where the tornado gouged out a path of destruction almost 27 miles long.
A memorial to victims of the tornado was erected at Providence Baptist Church, where the candlelight vigil will be held. It also honors the first responders and the people who volunteered in the aftermath of the storm, which also caused extensive damage in west Georgia.
