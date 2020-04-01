The Alabama Department of Public Health said the number of people in the state confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus is now 17, up from 13 it reported on Tuesday morning and six on Monday morning.
The total of reported COVID-19 deaths, not all of them confirmed, is at 24 statewide.
The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases statewide has reached 999, up from 949 on Tuesday morning and 830 on Monday morning, according to ADPH data.
To be confirmed as a COVID-19 death, the deceased person's medical record must be reviewed by a physician and the ADPH’s Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks staff.
The state’s latest figures show: one death each in Jackson, Madison, Lauderdale, Jefferson, Tallapoosa, Montgomery, Washington counties; two each in Shelby, Mobile and Lee counties and four in Chambers County.
The total number of those tested now stands at 7,249, a number that primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required by law to report positive tests to the ADPH.
The number of confirmed cases locally are Lawrence County, three, unchanged from Tuesday; Limestone County, 22, up from 20 on Tuesday; and Morgan County, 20, up from 19 on Monday, ADPH data show.
