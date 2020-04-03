The Alabama Department of Public Health said today that 21 people have died from COVID-19, up from six on Monday morning, while 34 deaths are being reported.
The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases statewide has reached 1,315, up from 830 on Monday morning, according to ADPH data.
The state’s latest figures show: one death each in Jackson, Madison, Lauderdale, Marion, Etowah, Tallapoosa, Montgomery and Washington counties; two in Lee County; three in Shelby County, and four each in Mobile and Chambers counties.
The ADPH said the total number of those tested is 8,393, a number that primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required by law to report positive tests to the ADPH.
The number of confirmed cases locally are Lawrence County, three, unchanged from Thursday; Limestone County, 26, up from 23 on Thursday; and Morgan County, 23, up from 19 on Thursday, ADPH data show.
