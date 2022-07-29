Alabama Execution

The sun sets behind Holman Prison in Atmore on Jan. 27. Alabama’s prison commissioner did not explain what caused a lethal injection to be delayed more than two hours Thursday, beyond saying staff members were being careful, but others said the delay was troubling and raises questions about what happened. [AP PHOTO/JAY REEVES, FILE]

 Jay Reeves

MONTGOMERY — Alabama's prison system said Friday that the execution of an Alabama inmate was delayed because of the time it took to establish an intravenous line to the inmate.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.