As students across the state prepare to go back to school, physicians are offering Alabama parents an opportunity to ask questions and get answers about vaccines, mask-wearing and other COVID-19 best practices.
The Medical Association of the State of Alabama on Thursday is hosting a Facebook Live event in which doctors will be discussing the recent resurgence of the virus and what parents can expect as school starts back over the next month.
“Many parents have questions and concerns as their children get ready to start school at the same time COVID infections and hospitalizations are on the rise,” said Dr. Aruna Arora, MASA's president.
The event will start at 4 pm and can be viewed live on the Medical Association’s Facebook page. The public will be able to submit questions.
Speaking on the panel will be Arora, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
