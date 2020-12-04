BIRMINGHAM — A man and his young grandson were killed in a house fire early Friday in Birmingham, authorities said.
News outlets reported that firefighters received a call about a residential blaze before 3 a.m., and two people were pulled from the fire and taken to hospitals where both died.
The coroner's office identified the victims as Bobby Miles, 67, and his 4-year-old grandson, Kyree Phillipe Miles.
Photos from the scene showed heavy fire damage inside a brick home, but authorities didn't immediately say what caused the blaze.
