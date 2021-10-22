For-credit enrollment at Alabama’s community colleges increased more than 6% systemwide this fall, according to preliminary numbers.
Enrollment is now about 75,600 students taking classes that count toward degrees or certifications, compared to 70,904 in fall 2020, according to Alabama Community College System data made available this week.
Those numbers do not include adult education classes or some workforce development courses not taken for credit.
Twenty of 24 colleges saw enrollment increases this fall, Olivier Charles, vice chancellor for student success, told the community college system board on Wednesday.
“This is part of that COVID recovery we hope to continue,” he said.
In fall 2019, enrollment totaled 79,746.
Community college enrollment has trended down in recent years, a decline officials attribute in part to the availability of jobs.
The state’s four-year college system meanwhile saw a 1.4% decrease systemwide in undergraduate students to 130,529, according to early numbers.
Eight of the 14 state universities reported decreases.
“The preliminary 2021 fall enrollment numbers are reflecting minimal decreases at a few of our institutions,” ACHE Executive Director Jim Purcell said. “These early numbers may be attributed to COVID concerns and available job opportunities. We will have a more definite picture next January when the final 2021 fall enrollments numbers are available.”
Universities’ graduate enrollment ticked up about 3.2%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.