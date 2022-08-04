US-NEWS-SENATE-EARMARKS-GET

Senator Richard Shelby, a Republican of Alabama, speaks during a hearing looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health and the state of medical research on Capitol Hill on May 26, 2021. [STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/TNS]

WASHINGTON — Appropriations bills for the upcoming fiscal year unveiled in the Senate last week contain more than 3,100 earmarks totaling almost $7.8 billion, with Sen. Richard Shelby once again the uncontested champion of what senators have rebranded “congressionally directed spending.”

