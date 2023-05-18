WASHINGTON — New Senate Republican earmark requesters are angling to fill the shoes left by the retirements of four longtime senators heavily involved in bringing federal dollars back home, including the chamber’s top two individual earmarkers during the last appropriations cycle.
Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt a freshman, as well as Alabama’s now-senior senator, Republican Tommy Tuberville, are seeking earmarks this year.
That’s a change for Tuberville, who didn’t request home-state projects the past two years, though perhaps not surprising for Britt, a onetime top aide to ex-Sen. Richard C. Shelby, the former top Appropriations Republican and legendary earmarker whose seat she won last year.
Other Republicans who’ve begun to seek earmarks after sitting out the past two years since the practice was reinstituted are two Senate appropriators: Energy-Water Subcommittee ranking member John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Nebraska’s Deb Fischer, a newcomer to the spending panel this year.
Rounding out the group of new Republican earmarkers is Oklahoma’s Markwayne Mullin, a freshman who won the seat vacated by GOP Sen. James M. Inhofe — who was second only to Shelby last year in terms of total earmarked dollars brought home in the fiscal 2023 omnibus package.
The total number of Senate Republican earmark requesters rose from 16 to 17, despite the four retirements — an increase in line with House Republicans’ growing affinity for earmarks, though to a much smaller extent.
Overall, 66 senators requested earmarks, including every Democrat except New Hampshire’s Maggie Hassan and Montana’s Jon Tester, who sat out the process the past two cycles as well.
Senators requested a total of $53.3 billion in projects, though that figure is heavily inflated, as it includes duplicate requests that two senators in the same state are seeking or individual projects senators requested in multiple bills.
Unlike their House counterparts, who are capped at 15 requests per office, senators can submit however many they want. Including their own duplicate requests, House members submitted lists of projects totaling $19.4 billion.
However, the odds of disappointment are much greater for senators: appropriations leaders in both chambers have agreed to cap total earmarked dollars at 1% of overall discretionary spending. That’s somewhere between $15 billion and $17 billion depending on the outcome of negotiations over the fiscal 2024 topline, with roughly half set aside for requests originating in each chamber.
Tuberville and Britt are teaming up to fill Shelby’s big shoes: He procured about $1.2 billion in the past Congress, making him the top earmarker on Capitol Hill.
Britt requested $410.2 million, including $61.7 million in the Military Construction-VA bill for projects at Fort Novosel in southeast Alabama, the Army’s aviation headquarters. Tuberville requested $253.7 million, including $23.1 million to upgrade drinking water infrastructure in the city of Arab in the Interior-Environment bill.
Tuberville spokesman Steven Stafford said in a statement that his boss arrived on Capitol Hill in 2021 just as earmarks returned and didn’t participate the past two years “in order to take time to observe and study the process and ensure abuses of the past did not continue.”
Upon further review, Tuberville decided in February to take part “on a targeted and tailored basis,” Stafford said.
Britt, the top Republican on Homeland Security appropriations, defended the earmarking process in a statement. “I firmly believe that our hard-earned tax dollars should be coming home to our communities, rather than being spent by bureaucrats in the Biden administration to fund projects in New York and California,” she said.
