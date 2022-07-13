FLORENCE — Inmate Casey White now faces a felony murder charge in the May 9 death of Vicky White since her death is connected to his escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center, according to Chris Connolly, the county's district attorney.
Connolly said Tuesday the indictment came out of the June Lauderdale County grand jury session.
Authorities said Vicky White, the former assistant director for the Lauderdale County Detention Center, died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head on May 9 after she crashed the vehicle she and Casey White were in while being pursued by law enforcement in Indiana.
The felony murder indictment cites Section 13A-6-2 of the Code of Alabama, which includes first-degree escape among examples of an act that can result in the felony murder charge if someone dies because of such an act.
Connolly said Casey White was served with the warrant Monday at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.
"The felony murder indictment alleges that during the course of and in furtherance of committing escape in the first degree, White caused the death of Vicky White, who died from a gunshot to the head," Connolly said.
Casey White currently is serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape.
He had been in the Lauderdale detention center for court hearings related to his capital murder charge in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. He and Vicky White left the detention center on April 29, with Vicky White claiming she was transporting him to a mental health evaluation hearing. There was no such hearing.
That launched a nationwide manhunt. U.S. Marshals received a tip that the fugitives had been spotted at an Evansville, Indiana, car wash. As authorities started closing in, they discovered the pair was at a Vanderburgh County, Indiana, hotel. As officers arrived, the pair fled in a vehicle, leading to a pursuit that ended when marshals collided with the car Vicky White was driving.
Vicky White shot herself while in the vehicle. Casey White was apprehended and charged with first-degree escape.
The section of the Code of Alabama that brought the felony murder indictment states someone can be charged if "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he or she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to a person other than himself or herself, and thereby causes the death of another person."
It states a suspect can be charged with murder if the suspect commits a "felony clearly dangerous to human life, and, in the course of and in furtherance of the crime that he or she is committing or attempting to commit, or in immediate flight therefrom, he or she, or another participant if there be any, causes the death of any person."
The section gives examples of felonies that apply in that instance with first-degree escape among them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.