BIRMINGHAM — A former Vestavia Hills police sergeant has admitted in court to stealing thousands of dollars and a Rolex watch from a suspect during a 2018 drug raid.
Timothy Burns pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of property use of public office for personal gain, according to AL.com.
Burns was a detective sergeant who had served on the Vestavia Hills force for 15 years. The drug raid took place on Nov. 8, 2018 in Birmingham where Burns stole $15,200 in cash, a men's Rolex watch valued at $8,950 and a pocket knife.
These items were found in the pocket of a jacket Burns had taken off while inside the suspect's apartment.
His plea to both Class B felonies halted the trial, which was on its fourth day, AL.com reported.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 30 days to serve in the Jefferson County Jail and five years of probation. His sentence is set to start on Feb. 7 when he will be placed in protective custody at the jail because of the danger to him as a former law enforcement officer.
He will also be required to pay about $3,600 to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office for the cost of the trial.
As part of the plea agreement, Burns agreed to never serve as a police officer again. He was required to admit his guilty publicly and cannot publicly deny it at a later point. The plea agreement also required him to waive his right to appeal.
If found guilty by a jury, he could have been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
Tuscaloosa County Chief Assistant District Attorney Paula Whitley said that prosecutors were pleased with the plea.
"This shameful act by the former police officer was brought to the justice system,'' Whitley said, according to AL.com. "After years of denying his actions and blaming his fellow officers for his actions, he acknowledged openly and publicly that he stole money and valuable property from a location where he was assisting in a search warrant and criminal investigation."
Vestavia Hills Police Department thanked the community for their support in a news release following the plea, WBMA-TV reported.
"The Vestavia Hills Police Department would like our community and our citizens to know that we value our positions of trust and do not take that responsibility lightly,'" the statement said. "We are not above the law and we believe that Tim Burns' plea is a reminder to all law enforcement that we take an oath to serve and protect."
