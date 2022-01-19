Although local hospitalizations continue to increase, experts hope that the statewide surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant will begin to subside soon.
This surge won't be the last, an epidemiologist warned.
COVID hospitalizations at Decatur Morgan Hospital climbed from 48 Friday to 62 Monday, including nine in intensive care. Fourteen of the 62 had been vaccinated, but none had received booster shots. Athens-Limestone Hospital had 22 COVID patients Tuesday, up from 17 Friday.
The rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide slowed a bit ahead of the three day weekend at about 40 new cases per day but on Tuesday the state reported 2,566 hospitalizations, an increase of 288 over Friday. Ninety-three of those hospitalized with COVID were children.
On Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said it’s too early to say if omicron is close to running its course.
“I’d say we hope we are, but we really don’t know for sure,” Harris said.
“If you look at what’s happening in the Northeast right now, in New York City and Washington, D.C., they are having a lot of cases and have a lot of people in the hospital but they do seem to have crested and aren’t continuing to go up,” he said. “They got omicron at least a couple of weeks before we did in really big numbers and that’s similar to what’s been reported in South Africa and the U.K.
“If that’s any guide then we could expect to see some improvements in the next couple of weeks — we hope. But these numbers surely just can’t keep going like this for much longer. These (case) numbers are just mind-boggling,” he said on Alabama Public Television.
Suzanne Judd, a professor and epidemiologist in the UAB School of Public Health, on Tuesday said densely populated areas tend to see surges in omicron cases first, and then see a fairly quick drop in cases.
"This current surge is estimated to last two or three weeks before we really start to get some relief from this higher level where we are right now, and then it should go back down to where it was pre-omicron," she said.
Judd said the current surge is unlikely to be the last one.
"What we don't know in the future is when the next surge will come, but most likely we will see another future surge," she said. "The virus is going to be with us for a long time."
Harris said the state’s COVID-19 case numbers are the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic. He attributes that to the omicron variant being much more transmissible, even to those who are vaccinated.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that the state currently has a 42.6% positivity rate on COVID tests.
The state had 14,905 new cases reported in one day last week. "If you’ll recall," Harris said, "up until omicron hit Alabama, we had never had more than 5,000 cases in a single day and that had only happened a couple of times."
He said the “silver lining” is that the new variant seems to be milder than the first two major ones, especially for vaccinated individuals.
“It’s fortunate that in a lot of cases omicron is less severe on average than we were seeing with delta. That’s really a silver lining to this. But just because of the sheer number of people involved we’re seeing a lot of work absences and a lot of people who are sick and need to be in the hospital.
“We don’t know about deaths because deaths are that lagging indicator and it takes a few weeks to get those totaled up but we are worried we will have deaths as well.”
ADPH reports that 80 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since the new year began.
