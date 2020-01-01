Alabama reached its 200th anniversary of statehood last month. As a tribute to the past and a nod to 2020 being the first year of the state's third century, here's a look at 100 facts about the state.
---
30 notable Alabamians
1. “Cotton Tom” Heflin — Born in Louina, Heflin was one of the drafters of the Constitution of 1901 and served as a member of the state House of Representatives before being elected secretary of state. Heflin moved on to the U.S. House of Representatives and then the U.S. Senate.
2. Benjamin Turner — Born in Weldon, North Carolina, and then relocated to Selma, at the age of 5, Turner was the first black man elected (1871) to the U.S. House of Representatives from Alabama.
3. Booker T. Washington — Born in Franklin County, Virginia, he relocated to Alabama to run a school in Tuskegee. Washington was able to take his small school consisting of two recycled buildings and turn it into Tuskegee University with over a hundred buildings and an enrollment nearing 1,500 students.
4. Eugene “Bull” Conner — Born in Selma, Conner held a variety of public offices such as a state representative and Birmingham commissioner of public safety. As a white supremacist, Conner worked tirelessly to champion the working class and defend segregation but is probably best known for ordering police and firemen to use water hoses against demonstrators led by Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963.
5. Charles Barkley — Born in Leeds, Barkley played at Auburn University and then had an exceptional career in the NBA where he amassed over 20,000 points, played on the “Dream Team” for the U.S. in the Olympics and was honored as one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players.
6. Condoleezza Rice — Born in Birmingham, Rice began her government service under George H.W. Bush as an analyst for the National Security Council. After being made the provost of Stanford University, she was asked by George W. Bush to advise his presidential campaign on foreign policy. After Bush’s election, she was named his national security adviser. When Bush won reelection, Rice became the first black woman to ever hold the title of Secretary of State.
7. E.O. Wilson — Born in Birmingham, Wilson later attended Decatur High. He has made groundbreaking discoveries in the field of biology. He is often referred to as the “father of biodiversity.”
8. George Wallace — Born in Clio, Wallace served as the governor of Alabama for four terms. He is remembered nationally for his schoolhouse door stand when he tried to block the entry of two African American students to Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama in support of a pledge to block desegregation. Wallace also attempted to run for president four times, including as a third party candidate in 1968, but never succeeded. He later renounced his past support of segregation.
9. George Washington Carver — Born in Diamond Gove, Missouri, but then relocated to Alabama as an adult, Carver was born a slave and fiercely pursued an education before coming to Alabama to work at Tuskegee University. While there, Carver created a school of agriculture and made several advances in land cultivation.
10. Grover Hall — Born in Haleburg, Hall was a reporter for The Montgomery Advertiser where he earned a Pulitzer Prize in 1928 for denouncing the Ku Klux Klan.
11. Hank Aaron — Born in Mobile, Aaron is best known for his baseball career in which he beat Babe Ruth’s record of home runs. Aaron’s record stood for over 30 years and earned him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
12. Hank Williams Sr. — Born in Mount Olive, Williams became a country music sensation after World War II and became a prominent figure after signing several contracts with prominent record companies.
13. Harper Lee — Born in Monroeville, Lee authored one of the most well-known and read books of all time, "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1960).
14. Hugo Black — Born in Harlan, Black began his adult life a struggling lawyer. He ended up moving to Birmingham where he became a prominent attorney and a part-time police judge. Black was known to be fair and unbiased, regardless of an individual's race. After being elected Jefferson County prosecutor, Black immediately dismissed thousands of alleged petty theft by blacks in Birmingham. He then ran a successful campaign for a U.S. Senate seat where he introduced the nation’s minimum wage legislation. Black was then appointed to the Supreme Court by President Franklin Roosevelt. While on the bench, he played a role in many historic cases.
15. Jesse Owens — Born in Oakville in Lawrence County before his family moved to Ohio, Owens earned his initial fame as an Ohio State athlete by setting world records in several track and field events. He gained worldwide attention when he won four gold medals in the 1936 Berlin Games in track and field, and the performance by the African American became legendary because it refuted host Adolf Hitler's myth of Aryan supremacy.
16. Jim Nabors — Born in Sylacauga, Nabors became one of America’s most well-known actors for his part in "The Andy Griffith Show" and then in his own spinoff show, "Gomer Pyle, USMC."
17. Julia Tutwiler — Born in Tuscaloosa, Tutwiler is best known for her advocacy for women’s education and prison reform.
18. Lionel Richie — Born in Tuskegee, Richie became internationally known through his band, The Commodores, which played soul and funk along with R&B music.
19. Mae Jemison — Born in Decatur, Jemison earned her medical degree from Cornell University and worked overseas in the Peace Corps. After she returned, she applied to become a NASA astronaut. She is best known for being the first black astronaut in space.
20. Chief Menawa — Born in the village of Oakfuskee which is now under part of Lake Martin, Menawa was chief of the Red Stick (Upper Creek) Tribe. He is most notable for his valiant stand against then-Gen. Andrew Jackson in the Battle of Horseshoe Bend. After the inevitable loss of the battle, Menawa and the Creeks ceded 21 million acres to the U.S. government.
21. Nat “King” Cole — Born in Montgomery, Cole, a singer, pianist and composer, was a leading musician in the 1940s and 1950s where he was well known for his “silky voice.”
22. Reuben Kolb — Born in Eufaula, Kolb served in the Civil War and commanded an artillery unit. After the war, he came home and began farming. Kolb was instrumental in the creation of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and was later appointed commissioner. Kolb ran for governor three times unsuccessfully.
23. Rosa Parks — Born in Tuskegee, Parks is an international symbol for the civil rights movement thanks to her bravery shown in Montgomery when she did not yield her seat. Her arrest for refusing to yield her seat to a white man encouraged a bus boycott that is recognized as the first major demonstration against segregation in the United States.
24. Tim Cook — Born in Mobile, Cook graduated from Auburn and has worked for Apple Inc. since 1998. Cook was made CEO of Apple in 2011 and has led the company to record success.
25. Wernher Von Braun — Born in Wirsitz, Prussia, Von Braun served the German Luftwaffe as a rocket engineer where he and others designed the V2 rocket that fell upon cities like London and Paris. Von Braun came to the U.S. after the war and worked in rocket development which morphed into Von Braun’s assistance in the space race. He became director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Von Braun's legacy remains controversial because of his work for the regime of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
26. William Rufus King — Born in Sampson County, North Carolina, and then relocated to Alabama in his 30s, King was incredibly popular in Dallas County after his relocation and was responsible for naming the city of Selma. King then served in the U.S. Senate for 25 nonconsecutive years. He resigned midterm in order to become the 13th vice president of the United States.
27. John Sparkman — Born in Hartselle, Sparkman served in the U.S. House for nine years before becoming a U.S. senator. While in office, Sparkman supported legislation that sought to raise the minimum wage, increase education and pay for more veteran’s programs.
28. Robert “Bob” Jones — Born in Scottsboro, Jones served in the U.S. House for 30 years and worked to support NASA and its operations in Huntsville.
29. William Bankhead — Born in Sulligent, Bankhead served for over 20 years in the U.S. House. Bankhead was elected speaker of the House from June 4, 1936, until his death on September 15, 1940.
30. Sam Philips — Born in Florence, Phillips started Sun Studios in Memphis and signed many eventually famous stars such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison and Carl Perkins.
---
35 largest cities in Alabama
(Based on 2018 U.S. Census Bureau estimates)
Rank, City, Population
1. Birmingham: 209,880
2. Montgomery: 198,218
3. Huntsville: 197,318
4. Mobile: 189,572
5. Tuscaloosa: 101,113
6. Hoover: 85,108
7. Dothan: 68,247
8. Auburn: 65,738
9. Decatur: 54,264
10. Madison: 50,440
11. Florence: 40,428
12. Phenix City: 36,435
13. Prattville: 35,662
14. Gadsden: 35,157
15. Vestavia Hills: 34,461
16. Alabaster: 33,340
17. Opelika: 30,555
18. Enterprise: 28,269
19. Bessemer: 26,538
20. Daphne: 26,506
21. Athens: 26,247
22. Northport: 25,799
23. Homewood: 25,397
24. Pelham: 23,744
25. Trussville: 22,314
26. Fairhope: 22,085
27. Anniston: 21,569
28. Albertville: 21,568
29. Prichard: 21,531
30. Oxford: 21,161
31. Mountain Brook: 20,306
32. Helena: 19,529
33. Troy: 19,126
34. Foley: 18,928
35. Selma: 17,886
---
10 prominent companies headquartered in Alabama
1. Books-A-Million
2. Regions Bank
3. Jack’s
4. Vulcan Materials
5. BBVA USA/Compass
6. Adtran
7. Austal USA
8. EBSCO Industries Inc.
9. ALFA Insurance
10. Cook’s Pest Control
---
5 endemic Alabama animals
1. Alabama sturgeon
2. Red Hills salamander
3. Vermilion Darter
4. Alabama heelsplitter
5. Alabama Beach Mouse
---
5 endemic Alabama plants
1. Alabama canebrake pitcher plant
2. Alabama streak-sorus fern
3. Kral's water plantain
4. Lyrate bladderpod
5. Cahaba Indian paintbrush
---
5 Heisman Trophy winners from state schools
2015 — Derrick Henry, Alabama
2010 — Cam Newton, Auburn
2009 — Mark Ingram Jr., Alabama
1985 — Bo Jackson, Auburn
1971 — Pat Sullivan, Auburn
---
10 longest rivers in Alabama
1. Tennessee
2. Chattahoochee
3. Alabama
4. Coosa
5. Tallapoosa
6. Tombigbee
7. Cenecuh
8. Elk
9. Cahaba
10. Black Warrior
