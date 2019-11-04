MONTGOMERY — Nearly $370,000 in federal money is going to help improve energy efficiency at nearly 20 locations around Alabama.
The grants announced Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey's office are from the Energy Department. The aim is cut expenses for local governments, public schools and nonprofits.
Schools in Cherokee and Colbert counties and the city of Huntsville are getting money for lighting upgrades, and Cleburne County will receive grant money for its courthouse and jail.
The south Alabama town of Luverne will use grant money for lighting along streets and improvements at a wastewater treatment plant. Two churches in Mobile and Perry County will receive grants for lighting improvements.
In all, $367,050 was awarded in 18 grants.
