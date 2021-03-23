ST. FLORIAN — The Mid-Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department proved that firefighters can do more than just get cats or kittens out of trees.
Sunday afternoon volunteers from Mid-Lauderdale and Killen joined efforts with a Killen tree service to rescue a calf that had fallen about 60 feet down a well.
Steven Matthews of Matthews Tree Service got a call from a friend of his, who happened to be a volunteer firefighter, asking if he could help get the calf out of the well at a farm east of St. Florian.
"I'm an animal lover, so my thought was, 'Let's go get it,'" Matthews said. "This was something I've never done before, but I couldn't imagine just leaving a calf at the bottom of a well."
He put on his tree-climbing belt and was lowered down into the well where the calf was kicking at the walls around it.
"It was kicking and I was thinking if it kicked the wall just right it might cause the well to cave in, or it might kick and break my legs," Matthews said.
He managed to tie the calf's legs so it wouldn't kick anymore, and the truck pulled the two out of the well.
"As soon as we got it loose, it's mama came over the hill and [the calf] went straight to its mama," Matthews added. "This could have been a really bad story, but I'm glad it ended up being a good ending."
Mid-Lauderdale VFD Chief Brandon Strait said a farmer, who did not want to be identified, stopped by the fire station Saturday night asking for help because one of his calves had fallen into a well.
Strait said volunteers went to the farm, but they could not do anything due to darkness.
"The calf seemed to be fine down there, and it didn't seem to be hurt, so we decided to make the rescue Sunday afternoon," he said.
Strait said the well was covered, but it looked like the cows had kicked the cover to the side and the calf was just small enough to fall between the well wall and the cover.
"Just when you think you've seen it all as a firefighter, you have something like this and it proves that you really haven't seen it all," Strait added.
