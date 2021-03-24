ST. FLORIAN — A group of north Alabama volunteer firefighters spearheaded the rescue of a calf that fell 60 feet into a well over the weekend.
Volunteers from the Mid-Lauderdale and Killen departments joined Steven Matthews of Matthews Tree Service to lift the calf to safety Sunday afternoon.
Matthews received a call from a friend of his, who happened to be a volunteer firefighter, asking if he could help get the calf out of the well at a farm east of St. Florian.
"I'm an animal lover, so my thought was, 'Let's go get it,'" said Matthews, whose business is in Killen. "This was something I've never done before, but I couldn't imagine just leaving a calf at the bottom of a well."
He put on his tree-climbing belt and was lowered down into the well where the calf was kicking at the walls around it.
"It was kicking, and I was thinking if it kicked the wall just right it might cause the well to cave in, or it might kick and break my legs," Matthews said.
He managed to tie the calf's legs so it wouldn't kick anymore, and the truck pulled the two out of the well.
"As soon as we got it loose, its mama came over the hill and (the calf) went straight to its mama," Matthews added. "This could have been a really bad story, but I'm glad it ended up being a good ending."
Mid-Lauderdale VFD Chief Brandon Strait said a farmer, who did not want to be identified, stopped by the fire station Saturday night asking for help because one of his calves had fallen into a well.
Strait said volunteers went to the farm, but they could not do anything due to darkness.
"The calf seemed to be fine down there, and it didn't seem to be hurt, so we decided to make the rescue Sunday afternoon," he said.
Strait said the well was covered, but it looked like the cows had kicked the cover to the side and the calf was just small enough to fall between the well wall and the cover.
"Just when you think you've seen it all as a firefighter, you have something like this and it proves that you really haven't seen it all," Strait said.
