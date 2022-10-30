FLORENCE — Former University of North Alabama president Robert Potts, who helped expand the university's brand and oversaw campus beautification efforts, died Friday after a lengthy illness. He was 78.
Potts, a Harvard-educated local attorney, was president from 1990 to 2004.
“Robert’s life was a celebration of the causes he held dear — from his leadership at the University of North Alabama to his role as long-time advocate for diversity in our state and our region,” UNA President Ken Kitts said.
“Dena and I join the campus and community in mourning the loss of our colleague and friend. He leaves a strong legacy at UNA as a dedicated and tireless supporter of students and their success. Robert will be greatly missed.”
During Potts' tenure, a number of changes took place, including the construction of Harrison Plaza and Fountain and the George H. Carroll Lion Habitat and creation of the UNA Foundation.
He also created the Presidential Mentor’s Academy, opened the Child Development Center at the Kilby Laboratory School and the Raburn Wing of the then-College of Business, which is now known as the College of Business and Technology.
UNA's football team won three consecutive NCAA Division II national championships from 1993 to 1995 while Potts was president.
“President Potts was a students’ president,” said Kimberly Greenway, former vice president for Student Affairs who served as the staff council chairwoman during Potts’ tenure. “He articulated often his philosophy that all UNA employees were here to serve and interact with students, whether faculty, administrator, grounds personnel or other.
"He genuinely cared about the student experience at UNA and valued the input of students, faculty and staff. I will always appreciate what he contributed to the university and to my growth as a professional.”
Potts started his higher education career in 1984 as general counsel at the University of Alabama System. In 2004, he left UNA to become chancellor of the North Dakota University System, where he served for almost three years. He then became the first chancellor of the Jonesboro Campus of Arkansas State University, and became interim president of the Arkansas State University System in 2011.
After retiring, Potts returned to the Shoals and became a member of the UNA President’s Cabinet. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the UNA National Alumni Association in 2020.
Eric Kirkman, director of Kilby Laboratory School and assistant professor of education in the College of Education and Human Sciences, said the loss is not unlike losing a parent.
“President Potts was such a foreign entity to me when I first met him," Kirkman said. "After all, I was just a little freshman from Florida coming to this great university, and he was the president. What I thought was an unapproachable scenario became a life-changing friendship between two people with two totally different worlds. President Potts instilled confidence in me that convinced me that I belonged at any table or in any room as long as I prepared myself for it.”
