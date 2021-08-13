McCALLA — A high school student was stabbed at his school outside Birmingham, authorities said.
The stabbing happened late Thursday morning at McAdory High School in McCalla, Al.com reported.
The suspect — a 14-year-old girl — was taken into custody and was being held at the county's juvenile detention center, officials said. The boy was driven in a private vehicle to Children's Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
The girl allegedly stabbed the 14-year-old boy after a disagreement, Jefferson County sheriff's Sgt. Joni Money said.
McAdory High School Principal Gary Bowen said he can't share further details since the stabbing is under investigation by the sheriff's office. Counselors were being made available to students or staff impacted by the violence, he said.
