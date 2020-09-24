GUIN — Officials in the northwest Alabama city of Guin have dropped a lawsuit against chemical giant 3M that alleged chemicals from its manufacturing plant had entered a creek that supplies drinking water to the community.
The lawsuit was similar to one filed by West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority, which alleged the same chemicals contaminated its drinking water. The authority alleged the chemicals entered the Tennessee River from the 3M and Daikin America plants in Decatur and from landfills used to dispose of the chemicals.
Daikin settled with West Morgan-East Lawrence in 2018 for $4 million and 3M settled last year for $35 million, money the authority is using to build a reverse osmosis filtration plant designed to remove the chemicals from its river intake.
The Guin Water Works & Sewer Board said Tuesday it will now work with 3M and state officials to investigate and address the presence of the chemicals in “the local water supply, the 3M Guin Industrial Landfill and the GWWSB sewer treatment facility,” AL.com reported.
The lawsuit filed earlier this month had accused the company of knowingly disposing per- and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS chemicals, without taking precautions to prevent them from entering the creek.
The substances are in a family known as “forever chemicals” because they do not degrade in the environment. The Environmental Protection Agency says exposure to these chemicals can lead to adverse health effects, including cancer.
A joint statement from the parties said the Guin board will be retaining its right to refile a lawsuit if the joint effort does “not result in a satisfactory solution.”
3M, which has faced multiple lawsuits over contamination, reached an agreement with the state of Alabama in July regarding cleanup of forever chemicals at its plant in Decatur and at multiple landfills and dump sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
Decatur City Schools last year filed a notice of its intent to sue 3M over contamination of the former Brookhaven Middle School property, which along with the adjacent Aquadome Recreation Center was once home to a municipal dump used by 3M. 3M settled the suit in May by buying the Brookhaven property for $1.25 million.
3M and the city of Decatur are co-defendants in lawsuits alleging environmental and health damage from PFAS.
3M's Guin facility, which has been in operation since 1955, manufactures microscopic glass bubbles, pavement tape for roads, sheeting for road signs and other products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.