MONTGOMERY — A state lawmaker facing theft charges has a preliminary hearing set for next month.
Trey Norman, an attorney for state Rep. Will Dismukes, requested the hearing scheduled for Sept. 3 before Montgomery County District Court Judge Monet Gaines, al,com reported.
Dismukes was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018. The freshman lawmaker, a Republican from Prattville, resigned as pastor of a Baptist church in Prattville after attending a celebration marking the birthday of a Confederate general who was an early Ku Klux Klan leader.
Dismukes was arrested Aug. 6 for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the flooring company where he once worked. Norman said Dismukes disputes the accusation.
If convicted of the felony first-degree theft of property charge, Dismukes would automatically be removed from office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.