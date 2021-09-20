TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Authorities on Sunday found the body of a man whose vehicle was overtaken by water during flash flooding in Tuscaloosa the day before.
A spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa police, Stephanie Taylor, told Al.com that the man's body was found shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday morning. The area where his body was discovered was about a quarter-mile downstream from where his red SUV was swept into a drainage ditch.
The city's police department said Saturday in a statement on Facebook that heavy rainfall had led to road closures and stranded motorists across the city. Authorities said several people called 911 after the rising floodwaters stalled their vehicles and forced them to crawl out of their windows to safety.
Police said a witness told police that he saw a vehicle get stuck in the drainage tunnel and saw the 40-year-old occupant disappear under the flood waters.
In Huntsville, police advised drivers to use caution because of standing water and hydroplaning. Officers said Sunday that since midnight they responded to nearly two dozen accidents and listed a number of roads in the city that were closed due to flooding.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville warned of slow-moving showers Sunday that could cause localized flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.