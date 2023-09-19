Excitement following an Alabama high school football team’s victory was short-lived when the school’s band director was tased by officers, local police said.
Police were in the process of clearing out Jackson-Olin High School’s football stadium in Birmingham following Thursday's win for Minor High School, which is in the Birmingham suburb Adamsville, according to a Birmingham Police Department news release. Then, officers noticed both Jackson-Olin’s and Minor High School’s bands were still performing their music, police said.
During the game, both schools’ bands were battling it out musically that night, a photojournalist told WBRC-6.
Police officers spoke with both band directors and instructed them to end their performances, police said in the release. Only Jackson-Olin’s band director stopped its band students from playing music further, police said. Minor High’s band director, Johnny Mims, instructed his band to keep performing, according to police and local news outlets.
“Minor’s band director did not comply with multiple officers’ requests to stop his band from performing,” police said in the release.
Officers said they attempted to arrest Mims for disorderly conduct, but a “physical altercation ensued” between Mims, police and Birmingham City Schools security, police said.
The officers said that when they tried to place Mims’ hands behind his back, he pushed the arresting officer. The arresting officer then used a Taser on Mims, which “ended the physical confrontation,” police said.
Another witness told WBRC they thought mace was also used at some point in the arrest, but it was not aimed at children.
A video circulating online appears to show Mims being tased by a police officer while being restrained by another man. The video starts with a man having a heated exchange with several officers and security personnel who are circled around him.
He appears to momentarily break out of the grip of someone holding him, video shows, and then is pulled back in the middle of the crowd.
He then stands in the middle while someone holds onto the back of his shirt and continues saying something to officers, according to the video.
Then, an officer deploys his Taser and the man falls to the ground in the video. He attempts to get up in the video, but he is further restrained by more officers.
Following his arrest, Mims was treated by Birmingham Fire and Rescue staff and was taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, which police said is “standard BPD protocol after this type of incident.” He was then sent to the Birmingham City Jail, where he was later bonded out Saturday, according to the Trussville Tribune’s report.
Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said in a statement to multiple local news outlets that the schools system was aware of the situation.
“I am in the process of gathering all the facts and feel it would be inappropriate to comment further until that process is complete. I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions,” Gonsoulin said in the statement, according to WIAT.
School officials on Monday said Mims is on administrative leave with pay, which is standard protocol, while they continue to investigate and gather facts.
The incident at Jackson-Olin High is now under investigation by the police department’s Internal Affairs Division because an officer used force in an arrest, according to the release.
Mims' lawyer is calling for the suspension of all officers involved.
State Rep. Juandalynn Givan, who represents Mims, called the incident an egregious violation of civil rights, and said Mims was subjected to excessive force and wrongful arrest.
The incident was captured on multiple videos shared on social media. They show a tight group of people arguing, including Mims, just below the bleachers. An officer deploys the stun gun at Mims, who is facing him. It appears to strike him in the mid torso area.
“In front of the kids?” a woman can be heard shouting in the video as the stun gun is used.
Mims drops to the ground. Multiple people — including band members — were watching and many witnesses could be heard yelling and screaming. Police could be seen restraining people as the arrest occurred.
Givan said Mims is a respected member of the community and was doing his job and directing the band during their “5th Quarter” performance.
“Without any justifiable cause, a Birmingham police officer approached the band director, escalating the situation to an unimaginable extent,’’ Givan said. “The officer deployed a taser against the band director, causing physical harm and inflicting emotional distress all while in front of his students.”
“This incident is an alarming abuse of power and a clear violation of our client’s civil rights,’’ she said. “It is unacceptable for law enforcement to engage in home rule in the field of play or with regard to band activities unless there is a significant threat to the safety of the general public.”
Givan said such matters should be addressed by school district administrators or other leaders with expertise to de-escalate those types of situations.
Givan is calling on the city and police officials to place all of the officers involved on administrative leave pending further investigation.
“We will not rest until justice is served and those responsible are held accountable,’’ Givan said. “This case highlights the urgent need for police reform, training and the protection of every citizen’s rights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.