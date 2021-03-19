BIRMINGHAM — Alabama officials have identified human remains found earlier this month in Jefferson County as those of a man who had been missing for a year.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Friday the remains were those of Douglas Nolan Ryan Watson, 30, of Dora, al.com reported. Watson disappeared on March 8, 2020.
Jefferson County sheriff's officials said Watson left his home, where he lived with his wife, around 3:30 a.m. and was never seen or heard from again.
A private property owner found the remains March 6. The discovery was made near where deputies and EquuSearch, a search and rescue organization, had been looking that day.
"While, the discovery of these remains is heartbreaking, we are hopeful that someone's family will gain some peace from finally having answers,'' Sgt. Joni Money said at the time remains were recovered.
Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death.
