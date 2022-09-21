Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance y…

Worst speed traps

No. 1: Hillsboro (Speed Trap Score: 40.6)

No. 2: North Courtland (Speed Trap Score: 27.1)

No. 3: Town Creek (Speed Trap Score: 24.8)

No. 4: Summerdale (Speed Trap Score: 23.3)

No. 5: Brookside (Speed Trap Score: 20.0)

No. 6: Silverhill (Speed Trap Score: 17.3)

No. 7: Ohatchee (Speed Trap Score: 16.3)

No. 8: Georgiana (Speed Trap Score: 14.4)

No. 9: Rogersville (Speed Trap Score: 12.2)

No. 10: Saint Florian (Speed Trap Score: 9.4)

No. 11: Repton (Speed Trap Score: 9.4)

No. 12: Killen (Speed Trap Score: 8.3)

No. 13: Napier Field (Speed Trap Score: 8.2)

No. 14: Harpersville (Speed Trap Score: 7.9)

No. 15: Newton: (Speed Trap Score: 6.9)

No. 16: Gantt (Speed Trap Score: 6.6)

No. 17: River Falls (Speed Trap Score: 6.4)

No: 18: Kinston: (Speed Trap Score: 6.3)

No. 19: Pinckard (Speed Trap Score: 5.9)

No. 20: Bay Minette (Speed Trap Score: 5.3)

How we got these numbers

AL.com gave nearly every city and town in Alabama a Speed Trap Score based on an analysis of state and federal data. The higher the score, the worse the speed trap. That analysis primarily included data on federal grants used for traffic enforcement, data from the Alabama Department of Finance and information from the state’s Administrative Office of Courts. AL.com also considered information on traffic patterns from the Alabama Department of Transportation and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau.