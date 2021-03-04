Gov. Kay Ivey today extended the mask mandate through April 9, but eased a few of the other COVID-19 restrictions in the ongoing state of public health emergency.
She said she and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris want the mask order to remain in effect past Easter, and to give more time for vaccinations. She said she will not extend the mask mandate beyond April 9 regardless of COVID-19 infection rates.
"April 9 is going to be the last day I have a mask mandate. After that it will be personal responsibility," Ivey said.
The extension comes despite political pressure within the state and the recent decisions by the governors of Texas, Mississippi and some other Republican-led states to end all or most coronavirus restrictions. The Alabama Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution urging Ivey to drop the mask mandate.
The extension also comes as numerous health officials, hospitals and doctors in the state urged her to leave the mask mandate in place.
Ivey did make some changes to the emergency order.
Restaurants, bars and breweries no longer are limited in the number of people at a table, but still must separate tables by 6 feet or a partition.
In hospitals and nursing homes, patients or residents can now have up to two caregivers or two visitors, up from the one previously allowed. Senior citizen centers still are banned from having congregate meals, but other programs can resume if they are outdoors and comply with guidelines by the Alabama Department of Senior Services.
More than 1 million Alabamians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, slightly more than 25% of all adults in the state. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 352,749 — less than 10% — of Alabamians have received both doses of the vaccine.
About 140,000 first-dose vaccines are being shipped to the state weekly. This week the state will receive about 40,000 of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, Harris said.
