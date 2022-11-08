Gov. Kay Ivey easily won a second full term Tuesday, and Katie Britt won the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, becoming the first woman elected to the body from the state.
Britt will fill the seat held by Richard Shelby, her one-time boss who is retiring after 35 years in the Senate. Britt was Shelby's chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus.
Britt, 40, cast herself as part of a new generation of conservative leaders and will become one of the Senate's youngest members. She will be the first Republican woman to hold one of the state's Senate seats. The state's previous female senators, both Democrats, had been appointed.
Fueled by deep pockets and deep ties to business and political leaders, Britt secured the GOP nomination after a heated and expensive primary. She was first in the initial round of voting and then defeated six-term Rep. Mo Brooks in an expensive primary runoff.
Brooks, who ran under the banner "MAGA Mo" — Donald Trump's Make America Great Again campaign slogan — and was initially endorsed by the former president, had been an early favorite in the race. But Brooks faltered under a barrage of attack ads and lackluster fundraising. As Britt surged in the polls, Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks and swung his support to Britt.
Ivey defeated Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party's gubernatorial nomination in the state. Ivey won after surviving both a health scare and multiple Republican challengers in the primary.
Smiling broadly and wearing a bright red jacket, Ivey took the stage before a huge American flag and waved to cheering supporters at a campaign celebration held at a restaurant in Montgomery.
"Y'all, we did it!" she exclaimed.
While Flowers' candidacy was an interesting historical footnote, it posed no real threat to the GOP's control of all three branches of government in a majority white, conservative state where voting patterns typically break down by skin color. Flowers closed her campaign with days of fasting and a lengthy prayer shown on Facebook.
Libertarian Jimmy Blake, a former Birmingham City Council member, also was on the ballot.
Ivey, who turned 78 in October, avoided a runoff in the spring despite facing a slate that included eight Republican challengers who forced her to the right. Ivey repeated former President Donald Trump's lies about election theft and aired a campaign commercial in which she pulled a pistol out of her purse.
Following the primary, Ivey — who was diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer in 2019 and later said the disease was gone — was faced with questions about her health after she disappeared from public view for almost three weeks during the summer. She refused to say whether she underwent any medical treatment.
While Ivey's absence made headlines, any doubts or concerns about her health didn't have any effect on her chances of victory. At her party, a jubilant Ivey thanked voters.
"Folks, there's no doubt that the best is yet to come because we all know there's no step too high for a high stepper," said Ivey, repeating a campaign mantra.
In her re-election bid, Ivey mostly ignored her opponents and instead touted the state's low unemployment rate and opposition to the policies of Democratic President Joe Biden. She had a campaign bank balance of more than $200,000 at the end of September compared to just $546 for Flowers, records showed.
Ivey first became governor in April 2017, when she was elevated from the office of lieutenant governor following the resignation of Robert Bentley, who quit in a plea agreement following a scandal over his relationship with a female staffer. Ivey defeated an experienced, well-known Democratic challenger, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, by 20 percentage points in 2018 to claim her first full term.
