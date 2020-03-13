All public K-12 school campuses will close after classes end Wednesday and will remain closed for 2½ weeks because of two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said today.
Schools will reopen April 6, according to the governor, who made the announcement during a news conference Friday afternoon.
Decatur City Schools spring break already was scheduled for March 30 to April 3.
The confirmed coronavirus cases are in Montgomery and Jefferson counties, according to state health officials.
